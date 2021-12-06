Following the hacking of US State Department employees, Israel tightens its control over cyber technology.

According to the Associated Press, Israel’s Defense Ministry announced Monday that it was strengthening monitoring on exported cyber technology by requiring countries that buy it to sign a declaration and threatening sanctions against those who misuse it.

The decision comes after it was revealed that 11 US State Department workers had been hacked with spyware from Israeli firm NSO Group, which has been the focus of several recent disputes.

The Israeli Defense Ministry did not name NSO Group, but its disclosure came days after the State Department breach was revealed, according to the Associated Press. This was the first time the company’s Pegasus spyware was used on US government officials.

The AP said that all of the targeted employees, including several foreign service officers, were in Uganda, citing an anonymous source familiar with the situation. NSO Group stated in a statement on Friday that it promptly shut down any customers “possibly relevant to this case” after learning of the breach, but that it had not received confirmation that the assault was carried out using NSO’s technology.

“If the claims are accurate, they constitute a flagrant breach of all pledges and agreements that the company has with its customers, and the company will pursue legal action against these consumers,” the statement stated.

According to the Defense Ministry, any country purchasing Israeli cyber equipment will be asked to sign a declaration agreeing to use the capabilities “only for the investigation and prevention of terrorist activities and serious crimes.” According to the Associated Press, countries that violate the terms of usage may face fines, including having their use to the technology curtailed or halted.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The US Commerce Department blacklisted NSO last month, preventing the company from accessing US technology. NSO’s financial prospects and ability to survive have been questioned as a result of the blacklisting, and the business has stated that it is working to reverse the decision.

Last week, Apple sued NSO for hacking iPhones and other Apple goods, labeling the Israeli firm “amoral 21st century mercenaries.” Facebook has filed a lawsuit in response to identical claims that it intruded on its users’ privacy. This is a condensed version of the information.