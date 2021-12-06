Following the GOP’s defiance of the vaccine rule, New Jersey authorities are stepping up enforcement at the statehouse.

According to the Associated Press, the New Jersey Statehouse now has increased protection outside after mayhem erupted among Republican lawmakers last week.

Troopers from the New Jersey State Police have been stationed at all exits to the statehouse complex. All guests must walk via a single entrance to present proof of immunization and undergo a temperature check.

This boost of security follows an incident on December 2 involving Republican members who refused to follow the statehouse’s command. A standoff occurred between state troopers and legislators who rejected a new mandate that barred people who could not show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test from entering the state.

As troopers were denied admission into the Assembly, Republican Assemblyman Erik Peterson informed them, “You have no authority to stop us.” “Do you see what I mean? Do you see what I’m talking about, people? Refusing to let us into our home.” State cops offered no explanation for the legislators’ blockade at the time. Assemblyman Hal Wirths yelled, “This is America!” at one point, comparing the incident to that of a dictatorship. In total, 28 members of the Assembly were involved, with the majority of them winning admission. A demand for an explanation was submitted to the state police through email. Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, a Democrat, termed the incident “a terrible failure of security.”

“Twenty-eight members of the minority caucus couldn’t be bothered to show common decency and humanity all for the sake of a few minutes on TV news,” he continued.

Assembly meetings have been reverted to remote due to the issue. Hearings in the Senate will continue to be held in person.

Troopers even stood watch at seldom-used doors where state police are usually absent.

According to an emailed statement from Trooper Charles Marchan over the weekend, state police declined to comment on security measures. The statement was sent in answer to inquiries regarding why some legislators were allowed onto the Assembly floor on Thursday despite not having the needed vaccine proof of negative test.

Even though Senate and Assembly Republicans have sued to overturn the mandate, it remains in effect. Last Monday, an appellate division judge allowed the GOP motion to proceed, but without making a decision. This is a condensed version of the information.