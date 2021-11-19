Following the Free Speech Debacle, US lawmakers are looking into the University of Florida.

Members of the US House Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties launched an investigation into whether the University of Florida violated three professors’ First Amendment rights by refusing to allow them to testify against a Florida election legislation, before overturning the decision.

The professors were barred from testifying in a lawsuit against a Florida bill that would make it more difficult for convicts to restore their voting rights earlier this month. A school administrator told the Associated Press that their testimony could put them at odds with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration. The governor appointed more than half of the UF trustees.

However, earlier this month, the university overturned its decision, allowing the professors to testify.

Members of the House subcommittee wrote UF president Kent Fuchs a letter requesting papers and communications related to the initial denial, as well as more recent denials. They also requested information about the school’s conflict-of-interest policy.

“We are worried that UF is restricting its faculty based on their political views, which would set a hazardous precedent that contradicts its own commitment to free speech,” the letter stated.

Hessy Fernandez, a university spokesperson, said they received the letter and are “trying to reply within the limitations we received” in an email to the Associated Press.

The House members expressed their concern in the letter over a school policy change made last year that required university workers to obtain approval before engaging in outside activities. Employees only have to notify the school before the change.

“We are also worried that UF has enacted and enforced a conflicts policy that undermines the academic and free expression ideals that are important to American higher education, possibly owing to pressure from trustees, politicians, or others,” the letter continued.

Last year, four law school professors were barred from mentioning their institution affiliation in a friend-of-the-court brief filed in support of a case challenging a statute that made it more difficult for convicts to regain their voting rights under the new policy. The university then declined a medical school professor’s request to testify in cases challenging Governor Ron DeSantis’ ban on school mask mandates, according to the letter.

