Following the fixture decision, Atletico Madrid has offered Liverpool Champions League assistance.

After their plea to postpone their weekend La Liga trip to Granada was accepted, Atletico Madrid will have more time to prepare for Liverpool’s Champions League visit next week.

Atletico had requested that the game be rescheduled since they would be without a number of key players due to World Cup qualifying in South America.

La Liga’s plea to postpone the match, as well as the match between Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao, was granted by the Spanish Superior Sports Council.

In September, La Liga rescheduled Barcelona’s game against Sevilla and Villarreal’s match against Alaves, both of which have yet to be rescheduled.

It means Diego Simeone’s team will have more time to prepare for Tuesday’s Champions League match against Liverpool at Anfield, with the Reds leading Group B by two points.

Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez, who now plays for Uruguay, as well as Argentina’s Rodrigo de Paul and Angel Correa, were among those impacted. Jose Maria Gimenez, a Uruguayan defender, has already returned to Spain due to injury.

A number of Europe’s top leagues have been impacted by the late finish – and following quarantine complications – of this week’s internationals in South America.

Liverpool, like other Premier League clubs, has received little help, and its plea to reschedule Saturday’s match at Watford from 12.30pm to 7.45pm was unsuccessful.

With their country’s qualifier against Uruguay ending less than 36 hours before the game at Vicarage Road, Brazilian duo Fabinho and Alisson Becker are in risk of missing out.