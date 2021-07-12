Following the Euro final, police will investigate racial insults directed at England players.

Following the Euro 2020 final, the Metropolitan Police confirmed it will investigate “offensive and racist” social media posts directed towards members of the England football team.

“We are aware of a lot of unpleasant and racist social media comments being directed towards footballers following the #Euro2020 final,” the force said in a tweet.

“This is completely inappropriate, and it will not be tolerated or investigated.”

“We could not be clearer that anyone behind such nasty behavior is not welcome in following the team,” the FA said in a statement.

“We will do everything we can to help the players who have been harmed while also calling for the harshest penalties available for those who are involved.”

“We will do everything we can to eliminate discrimination from the game, but we ask the government to act fast and pass the necessary legislation so that this misuse has real-world consequences.”

“Social media firms must take responsibility and action to remove abusers from their platforms, collect evidence that can lead to punishment, and help making their platforms free of this type of heinous abuse.”