Following the England update, Liverpool are concerned about Curtis Jones’ injury.

Curtis Jones’ injury will be assessed, according to England Under-21 coach Lee Carsley.

After suffering a groin injury in training, the Liverpool midfielder missed the Young Lions’ 2-2 draw with Slovenia on Thursday night.

Jones had a three-game start streak prior to the international break, during which he had five assists and one goal.

Carsley previously stated that he would not risk playing Jones if he had any form of knock or injury, and he has reiterated that position.

England takes face Andorra on Monday night, and Carsley says a decision on whether Jones would participate in the match has yet to be made.

“We’ll see how he reacts this morning,” Carsley said in his pre-match press conference. “He’ll have some therapy again.”

“After the game, we surely won’t be taking any chances and putting the players in danger of missing their weekend games.”

“So we’ll evaluate Curtis this morning and make a decision later,” says the narrator.

Liverpool return to Premier League action on Saturday when they visit Watford, a newcomer to the top division.

The Reds’ last visit to Vicarage Road was in February 2020, when they were defeated 3-0, ending Jurgen Klopp’s unbeaten run.