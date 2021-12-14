Following the election of two council members, the city of Ohio reversed its decision to criminalize abortion.

Following the election of two city council members in November, an Ohio city that had just criminalized abortion reversed course on Monday. Within Mason city limits, it was illegal to receive or conduct an abortion, and it was also illegal to provide money, transportation, or medical advice to help others acquire abortions.

The temporary policy, which went into force on November 24, drew demonstrations from abortion-rights activists who believed it was unlawful. The rule was repealed by the Cincinnati City Council on Monday, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Because Mason does not currently have any abortion facilities and has no intentions to create any, the measure’s passing was mostly symbolic.

There are also no clinics in Lebanon, which became the first city in Ohio to outlaw abortions in May. The measure, according to Lebanon Mayor Amy Brewer, is intended to send a message that the community is not interested in hosting such a clinic.

Former Mason mayor and current city council member Barbara Spaeth spoke out against the city’s abortion ban.

Spaeth stated, “That is not an issue that Mason City Council should have ever dealt with.” “Why should we even think about it if the ordinance isn’t even enforceable?” Another newly elected city council member, Mark Haake, told WCPO that the ban was politically motivated and unlikely to be effective.

“The city’s situation would not be improved by this ordinance. It wasn’t going to put an end to abortions “he stated

On a number of fronts, the Mason ordinance was met with opposition.

More than 2,000 residents of the 30,000-person city 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Cincinnati signed a petition to put the issue to a public vote in May or November, according to drive organizer Joy Bennett.

The Mason ordinance made it illegal to possess abortion-inducing medicines, such as prescription misoprostol and mifepristone, but it didn’t make it illegal to seek an abortion.

Prescriptions are required for misoprostol and mifepristone, which are available at some doctor’s offices, abortion clinics, and Planned Parenthood health centers.

Exceptions were made for “accidental miscarriages,” ectopic pregnancies, and the mother’s life.

Similar initiatives to outlaw abortion in other tiny Ohio cities—including Celina—have been targeted in a national drive led by the Right to Life East Texas charity. This is a condensed version of the information.