Following the distribution of hoax letters to schools, the NHS has issued a warning to all parents.

A medical director for NHS England has issued a warning to parents about bogus Covid vaccine letters intended to spread misinformation.

Three million children aged 12 to 15 years old in the United Kingdom are now eligible for the first vaccination as part of a campaign that began on September 20 and is planned to be predominantly provided in schools.

However, some headteachers have apparently received letters containing a “permission checklist” with a fictitious NHS logo, which they are instructed to distribute with students.

“Just to confirm that this is not a valid NHS form,” NHS England medical director for Covid immunisation Dr Jonathan Leach responded after a parent shared one of these “checklists” on Twitter.

Following ministers permitting youngsters aged 12 to 15 to obtain the first jab, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said it was aware that certain schools have been getting campaign letters and emails containing “misinformation” about the vaccine program.

On Monday, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi stressed that vaccination is not mandated and remains a personal choice, but he chastised individuals who have harassed and intimidated school employees.

“As Education Secretary, I want teachers and students to know that I will always stand up for them and confront harassment head-on, so teachers can do their crucial work safely and children can get the education they deserve – regardless of vaccine choices,” Mr Zahawi said in the Daily Telegraph.

Official advise suggests that headteachers who feel protests over the Covid vaccination program may occur outside their school should contact police to help handle the situation.