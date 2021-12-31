Following the discovery of the park, dog owners have been issued a warning.

Following an alarming discovery in a Merseyside park, a warning has been issued to dog owners.

At recent weeks, there have been many incidents of avian flu, sometimes known as ‘bird flu,’ across the region, with the most recent suspected outbreak being in Willow Park, Newton-le-Willows, with dead birds discovered on the park’s lake.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, or DEFRA, has upgraded the risk rating in the area.

In the adjoining Sankey Canal waterway, there have also been reports of dead birds and swans recently.

“There is a significant likelihood that birds found dead in local parks recently died from Bird Flu,” stated Seve Gomez-Aspron, a councillor for Newton-le-Willows, in a Facebook post.

“Humans face a relatively modest risk.” Humans and pets, on the other hand, can spread the virus through parks and other public places.

“Avoid public watercourses, lakes, canals, and ponds; put pets on a leash to keep them out of the water; report any dead birds to DEFRA on their website or to [email protected]; and wash down boots, pets, and other items with fresh water at home if you’ve been for a walk.”

“It’s just easier to avoid the trouble spots.” In the next days, signs will be erected.” The Washington Newsday recently reported on a probable avian flu outbreak on Spike Island in nearby Widnes, which resulted in the deaths of 20 swans and four Canadian geese.

The government acknowledged earlier this month that 500,000 confined birds in the UK were slaughtered owing to a record bird flu epidemic.