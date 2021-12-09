Following the discovery of legal fees, Liverpool and the rest of the European Super League clubs paid out millions.

Despite the European Super League’s failure to debut in April, it has been reported that Liverpool and the other 11 teams engaged in the proposals paid millions for legal counsel.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, AC Milan, Juventus, Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, and Real Madrid announced their intentions to form a breakaway competition earlier this year, joining Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, AC Milan, Juventus, Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, and Real Madrid.

After being revealed to the public via a planned late-night social media strategy on a Sunday evening, the plan was shattered just 48 hours later when all but Juventus, Real Madrid, and Barcelona renounced their plans to be a part of it after the idea was met with a fierce backlash from football fans and the wider football family.

Liverpool’s major owner and CEO of Fenway Sports Group, John W Henry, accepted responsibility for dragging the Reds into the scandal and apologized to fans.

The Super League was created for financial gain, with the option to make their own deals in terms of commercial and broadcast rights, as well as a ‘welcome bonus’ of up to £250 million.

However, the clubs quickly lost money, with their £8 million equity holdings becoming worthless and Premier League clubs agreeing to pay £3.5 million each for their role in the scheme.

Even more money was wasted by the 12 clubs, according to records reviewed by business website Bloomberg, with about £3.5 million paid out to two businesses for legal assistance in the run-up to the proposals’ unveiling earlier this year.

The majority of the fees were paid to a UK-based law firm and a US law firm, with Bloomberg reporting that six PR agencies, two media companies, and two credit rating agencies were also paid sums in the run-up to the proposals, implying that the plans had been in the works for some time before being made public.

There has been a determined attempt to build bridges and guarantee that something constructive emerges since the debacle. “The summary has come to an end.”