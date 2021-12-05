Following the discovery of COVID-19 cases, a Norwegian Cruise Line ship arrives in New Orleans.

After health officials learned that at least 10 passengers and crew members were infected with COVID-19, a Norwegian Cruise Line ship arrived in New Orleans.

The Norwegian Breakaway ship stopped on Sunday morning in Belize, Honduras, and Mexico, where officials attempted to depart the ship without spreading the infection further.

The Norwegian Cruise Line confirmed a “handful of COVID-19 cases among guests and personnel” in a statement. Out of the more than 3,200 passengers on board, ten people tested positive for COVID-19.

“All passengers on Norwegian Breakaway will be tested prior to disembarkation, and the (US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) will provide post-exposure and quarantine public health recommendations,” Norwegian Cruise Line said in a statement.

Those who tested positive for COVID-19 did not show any signs or symptoms of the virus. Infected passengers will be required to self-isolate in cruise line-provided lodgings or travel home in their own vehicle.

“We take this situation very seriously,” the business declared, “and will continue to cooperate closely with the CDC, Governor John Bel Edwards’ office, the Louisiana Department of Health, as well as the city and port of New Orleans.”

During their time on board, some guests on the cruise were unaware of the positive cases. A passenger, Wade Berry, told CNN that he didn’t learn about the issue until his sister gave him a message from the mayor’s office in New Orleans.

Meanwhile, another person learned about the good examples after listening to a local news channel cover the topic.

The Norwegian Breakaway departed New Orleans on November 28 and was due back on Sunday. Passengers were also handed a COVID-19 test to take at home in three days when they disembarked.