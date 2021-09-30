Following the discovery of a dangerous ailment in a dog, owners are being sent a warning.

A potentially fatal disease that left a dog struggling for its life has been alerted to pet owners.

Archie, a dog, was hospitalized for three days at Barn Lodge Veterinary Hospital in Ormskirk after contracting hemorrhagic gastroenteritis, or HGE for short.

HGE is a gastrointestinal ailment in dogs that results in bloody diarrhoea and severe vomiting.

The etiology of the ailment is unknown, but it can quickly become life-threatening if left untreated, leading to low blood sugar, severe dehydration, and even sepsis.

Archie’s owner used Facebook to alert other dog owners in Merseyside, Lancashire, and the surrounding areas to be aware of the disease’s symptoms.

“Archie has spent the last two nights/three days in Barn Lodge Hospital in Ormskirk on an intravenous drip for HGE (hemorrhagic gastroenteritis)….it was touch and go for a while but we luckily got him to the hospital just in time,” she explained.

“Please be aware of any symptoms in your dogs, such as vomiting and bloody diarrhoea, as well as listlessness and a lack of appetite.

“They can be fine one day, decrease the next, and vanish the next – it happens so quickly!”

She went on to say that Archie had been inoculated against Parvovirus before becoming unwell with it.

HGE causes the following symptoms:

Sudden onset of bloody diarrhoea, vomiting, loss of appetite, fatigue, dehydration, and fever collapse

Although HGE can affect dogs of all ages and kinds, it is more common in small breeds such as Miniature Schnauzers, Dachshunds, Yorkshire terriers, and miniature poodles.

Medivet in Alder Veterinary Hospital reported a “serious and concerning increase” in pets hospitalized to their hospital with acute haemorrhagic gastroenteritis earlier this month.

“We have not been able to detect any distinguishing similarities in the instances we are addressing – such as location of same dog walking area,” they wrote on social media.

“Some of the patients are young, while others are elderly, and some are vaccinated while others are not.”

“The patients we have met so far have gone south fairly quickly and require emergency medical attention,” the vets warned.

“This is a terrible ailment, and we have seen fatalities,” says the doctor. Please seek medical help if you feel your dog is sick.”