Following the DFS delay, the family sat on inflatable sofas for 17 weeks.

After a 17-week wait for their new DFS sofa, a family was forced to sit on inflatable sofas.

On July 10, 2021, the father, who requested anonymity, ordered a new two-seater couch recliner from DFS after determining he needed one.

The company initially estimated that delivery would take six to twelve weeks, but Matt saw that the delivery date was creeping up by three weeks at a time.

“Tracking the order online, they kept adding three weeks to the estimated date, the next date would arrive and they would add another three weeks, the next date would come and they would add another three weeks,” he told The Washington Newsday.

“At this point, with no sofa at home and two children, I was really angry, so I emailed to complain.”

The family had sold their previous couch before heading to DFS to purchase a new one, so they were forced to wait on inflatable sofas.

Matt expressed his dissatisfaction in an email to DFS. He received a message the next day setting up a delivery date, but it was cancelled a few days later.

Matt called customer support after 17 weeks of waiting for his sofa and asked if he could cancel his order.

Customer service recommended him to go to Speke DFS, where he claims he was told there would be a 20% charge, which amounted to roughly £500.

“The manager emerged from the back office and informed me that she would check where it was,” Matt explained. She tried, but there was still no sign that my sofa had made it into the nation.

“I thought to myself, oh no, that’s pricey [the 20% cancellation fee], I’d be better off just staying with my order.” I walked out of the store, unsure of what I was going to do.” Matt said he looked through DFS’ terms and conditions and found no mention of the 20% fee, so he went back to the Speke store to speak with employees.

“The manager said we don’t accept cancellations,” he explained. “I answered, ‘You have had 17 weeks, you.'”

