Following the departure of the previous regeneration leader, Liverpool City Council chooses a temporary development boss.

Following the departure of former regeneration leader Nick Kavanagh, Liverpool City Council has named an interim development boss.

Following a council panel’s deliberations in March, Mr Kavanagh was removed from his position as Director of Regeneration.

He was detained in 2019 as part of a Merseyside Police corruption investigation, and he denies any involvement.

Another Liverpool school was compelled to send students home in order to isolate them.

Mr Kavanagh was fired just days before the release of the city council’s damning Max Caller inspection report, which detailed major flaws and failings in the regeneration and property management departments.

Following the publication of that report, the council appointed government commissioners, who are now in place and will oversee those troublesome departments for the next three years.

The council is striving to move on from the Caller Report, and today it announced Mark Bousefield as the new director of municipal development for the coming year.

Mr Bousefield will start his new post as Interim Director today (Monday, June 28) after a six-month secondment from the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority, where he provided supplementary support to the council.

His concentration will be on large projects that complement Liverpool’s recently announced City Plan and the Local Plan, the latter a 15-year roadmap for economic growth. He is described as a highly qualified and respected figure in the development field.

After the council Cabinet agreed amendments on Friday, the Local Plan will be sent out to public consultation this summer.

Mr Blousefield will also lead a team in charge of a multi-billion-pound stimulus plan, which includes the development of the city’s Knowledge Quarter and the city’s burgeoning film industry, to help Liverpool’s economy recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and the reputational damage caused by the Caller Report.

He’ll also work with Liverpool’s mayor, the council’s chief executive, and the commissioners to make reforms to the department so that it runs smoothly and employees feel supported and have the skills, processes, and tools they need to accomplish their jobs.

Once the council is finished, the interim Director job will be evaluated. The summary comes to a close.