Following the deaths at an Astroworld concert, new lawsuits have been filed against rapper Travis Scott.

Following their deaths at the Astroworld Concert in Houston, the families of Jacob “Jake” Jurinek, 20, and Franco Patino, 21, have filed new claims against rapper Travis Scott, entertainment firm Live Nation, and others.

Scott and the corporations that put on the Nov. 5 performance are facing a slew of lawsuits from bereaved families and injured concertgoers. When a mob surge erupted, crushing and trampling numerous people, ten people died and hundreds of others were injured.

According to The Associated Press, the cases, like the others, fault Scott and the firms for failing to take basic safety steps.

“Defendants egregiously failed in their duty to protect the health, safety, and lives of those in attendance at the concert,” according to the lawsuits, “including but not limited to the failure to provide adequate security personnel to implement crowd control measures, proper barricades, and the failure to provide a sufficient amount of emergency medical support.”

According to the Associated Press, the sold-out concert drew around 50,000 people. Even before Scott took the stage, people began to press their way to the front.

Steven Gutierrez, 26, of Ellenville, New York, remarked, “You became an organism.” “We’re all connected.” You’re following in the footsteps of the crowd. It’s as if the crowd is made of water. It’s like being in the middle of a sea.” Gutierrez, who weighed 391 pounds and stood over 6 feet tall, was unable to avoid being shoved among the mob.

According to ABC13, Ezra Blount, a 9-year-old who attended the performance with his father Treston Blount, was the latest victim of trampled death. He died on Nov. 17 after being on life support for days.

Patino and Jurinek were both college students, attending the University of Dayton in Ohio and Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, respectively. They were football teammates at Naperville’s Neuqua Valley High School.

The families, like the loved ones of the other victims, are attempting to make sense of something that makes no sense, according to a partner in the Chicago legal firm Corboy & Demetrio, which filed the claims this week in Harris County Courts in Houston.

"A healthy, robust 20- or 21-year-old child goes to a concert with the expectation of having a good time, and he will.