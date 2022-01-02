Following the death of the baby, a police inquiry was begun.

At around 4.30 p.m. on Saturday, January 1, police got a call from North West Ambulance Service reporting that a three-month-old baby had died at an address on Goschen Street in Old Swan.

The Washington Newsday reported that there were many police cars, police vans, an ambulance, and scientific backup on the scene.

Police were also making door-to-door inquiries, according to witnesses, and left the location around 10.15 p.m. on Saturday.

Merseyside Police’s force incident manager confirmed to The Washington Newsday that a police inquiry is currently underway as a result of the event.