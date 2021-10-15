Following the death of Sir David Amess, Wirral MP Alison McGovern has called for kindness.

A 25-year-old man was detained after Essex Police were called to a stabbing report in Leigh-on-Sea just after 12.05pm today.

Following the announcement, the South Wirral MP shared a tweet from Brenden Cox, Jo Cox’s widower, who was shot and stabbed outside her constituency advice surgery in 2016.

Sir David Amess, a member of Parliament, has died after being stabbed many times.

“My thoughts and love are with David’s family,” Mr Cox tweeted. Now, it’s all about them.

“This restores everything.” The anguish, the loss, but also the outpouring of love from the public in the aftermath of Jo’s death.

“I’m hoping we’ll be able to do the same for David now.”

“As Brendan says,” Ms McGovern, a close friend of Jo Cox, added. To his family, my heartfelt condolences. David was a very nice guy, so let him lead the way now.” Following the announcement of Sir Amess’ death, other Merseyside MPs paid tribute to him.

“I am horrified and grieved that Sir David Amess MP died following an attack while performing his duties,” said Peter Dowd, Labour MP for Bootle.

“My condolences go out to David’s family and staff; the people of Southend West have lost a great parliamentarian.”

“This is horrible – my sympathies are with his family friends and staff at this most difficult of times,” Wallasey MP Angela Eagle said. “MP David Amess died after being stabbed at constituency surgery.”

“A man has been detained on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed in Leigh-on-Sea,” Essex Police said in a statement.

“At 12:05 p.m. today, we were dispatched to an address on Eastwood Road North” (Friday 15 October).

“When we arrived, we discovered a man who had been injured.”

“Emergency services attended to him, but he died at the site.”

“A 25-year-old male was swiftly arrested on suspicion of murder once authorities arrived on the scene, and a knife was seized.”

“At the moment, he is being held in custody.”

“At this time, we aren’t looking for anyone else in relation to this event.”