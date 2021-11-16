Following the death of her father, a Merseyside woman created touching ‘keepsakes.’

A woman who lost her father abruptly and unexpectedly was able to turn her grief into a profitable business making unique souvenirs for bereaved people.

Jayne Dixon, a mother of two, converted her father’s shirts and sweaters into keepsake cushions and bears for family members when he died in 2016, so they could hold on to a bit of him.

Jayne decided to develop the idea into a business after receiving such positive feedback from family and friends, and Memories to Treasure was formed. Jayne has made over 1,000 bears since then, and she has been asked to make pillows for birthdays, christenings, and anniversaries.

Each bear takes the 57-year-old between five and six hours to make, with customised items taking even longer.

“When customers bring me a garment to make a ‘Memory to Treasure,’ it’s frequently the only thing they have left belonging to a loved one, so there’s no room for error and precision is the key,” Jayne, from Wirral, explained. Because the clothing are frequently elaborately patterned, matching them can be difficult.”

With the bulk of her clients wanting keepsakes to remember lost loved ones, Jayne said there are plenty of tears along the road, but the most satisfying part of her job is seeing customers’ cries of joy when they pick up their completed orders. “It brings me joy to turn cherished garments from loved ones into heirlooms and memories,” she added. It’s a world of difference between touching a lifeless outfit that might otherwise languish in a drawer and holding a teddy full of personal touches.”

Jayne currently works from a studio as her business has grown significantly, but she has no ambitions to mass produce the mementos. “The story behind the garment is so significant,” she added, “and it will frequently lead me to adding some extra touch or detail, and the personal connection with the customer is what makes this job so meaningful and fulfilling.”

Jayne has also designed custom orders, such as an NHS bear for the pandemic, which were purchased by physicians, nurses, and other key personnel.

