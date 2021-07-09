Following the death of Chris Eubank’s son, Gogglebox viewers have expressed their condolences to him.

Sebastian, Chris’s son, was discovered dead on a beach in Dubai at the age of 29.

“Never did I ever dream I would write these words or experience the feeling I now have at the loss of my baby,” Chris said in a statement.

“My family and I are heartbroken to learn of Sebastian’s death, which occurred just days before his 30th birthday.

“He is survived by his wife Salma, son Raheem, mother Karron Meadows, brothers Nathanael, Chris, Jr., Joseph, one sister Emily, and numerous relatives and friends.

“Sebastian grew raised in Hove, England, but has spent the last few years in Dubai, where he has a large circle of acquaintances and has been a pioneer in the adoption of a healthy lifestyle and alternative therapies.

“Sebastian was a smart thinker who wanted to challenge conventional ideas in addition to being a personal trainer and professional boxer.

“All who knew him loved and respected him, and he will be remembered by friends and family for the rest of their lives. As a family, we respectfully request room and privacy to honor his life and remember the son, brother, husband, and friend.”

Chris was appearing on Gogglebox with his other son, Chris Eubank Jr., when the awful news broke.

Many viewers expressed their sympathies and expressed their affection for Chris.

“Sad news and surreal seeing and laughing with Chris and his other son on #CelebrityGogglebox at the same time the news is announced,” Jonathan Lasana said.

“Oh, how awful,” Michael Hogan exclaimed. Even more poignant is the fact that Chris and Chris Jr are currently appearing on #CelebrityGogglebox, which was shot in brighter times.”

“Really feeling it for Chris Eubank and his son’s tragic news just before his 30th birthday,” Dave said. I’m watching Chris on Celebrity Gogglebox right now, and he looks so happy, despite the fact that he is about to receive tragic news. Sad”