Following the death of a man, 23, in a collision, investigators have issued a new plea.

The death of former Widnes Vikings rugby player Liam Walsh has prompted police to reveal the names of potential witnesses they are looking for.

Liam, 23, was killed while walking down the A5080 Cronton Road near the College Fields intersection when he was struck by a red Vauxhall Corsa.

On Saturday, September 18, at 11:52 p.m., the event was reported to the police.

Liam was rushed to Whiston Hospital with significant injuries, but he died a short time later.

The car’s driver, according to Cheshire Police, was unharmed.

Officers want to hear from anyone who has any information or video evidence.

The occupants of vehicles caught on CCTV in the neighborhood at the time of the incident are of particular interest to the investigators.

The first was a panel van-shaped vehicle that passed the Corsa just before the crash, possibly a taxi.

Officers are particularly interested in speaking with the occupants of a black saloon car and a London style taxi that were driving towards Widnes on Cronton Road just before the collision.

Finally, the detectives are looking for two pedestrians, a man and a woman, who were spotted going along Cronton Road just seconds ago.

They got into a small white car near Cronton College’s entrance and drove to Merseyside.

Cheshire Police’s Serious and Complex Collision Investigation Unit’s Constable Ellie Wier said: “Liam’s family has been left extremely saddened as a result of this occurrence, and we are dedicated to doing everything we can to uncover precisely what happened.”

“As part of our ongoing investigations, we’d like to hear from the occupants of the vehicles listed above, as we feel they may have crucial information.

“Please contact us if you suspect you are the occupants of one of these vehicles, even if you were not there during the collision.”

Liam’s relatives paid tribute to him after his passing, calling him “considerate” and “caring” and someone who “touched the hearts and brightened the lives of everyone who knew him.”

Anyone with knowledge is encouraged to contact the police.