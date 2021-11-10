Following the death of a guy in a car accident, a woman was detained.

In an automobile accident, a man from Runcorn died.

At 2.53pm on Friday, November 5, police raced to the scene of the incident on A5117 near the wastewater treatment plant in Ellesmere Port.

When detectives arrived, they discovered a red Vauxhall Corsa and a red Citroen C3 had collided.

The driver of the red Citroen C3 fled the scene.

The Corsa’s driver, a 59-year-old man from Runcorn, died on the spot.

His relatives have been notified, and they are being assisted by expert officers.

Police eventually discovered the Citroen and detained a 64-year-old lady from Elton in connection with the incident.

She has since been released pending the outcome of the investigation.

The investigation into the incident is still underway, and officers want to hear from anyone who witnessed it or has dashcam evidence that could help with the probe.

Anyone with information can phone Cheshire Police on 101 or go to www.cheshire.police.uk/tua and enter IML 1125219 in the subject line.

