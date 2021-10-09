Following the death of a 2-year-old boy in an accident, a loving message was given to his family.

Jordan Jonathon Allison, two, from Warrington, died on Saturday, September 18 at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital after an accident.

Linzi described her kid as having a “contagious” attitude and claimed he brought fun to the family in her homage to him.

The 31-year-old added in an interview with The Washington Newsday: “Jordan was a sassy, happy-go-lucky little guy with the cutest smile.

“Jordan liked giving hugs and had one of those contagious personalities that made you laugh no matter what he was doing, even if he was being mischievous.

“He was just a really amusing character.”

After the story broke yesterday, tributes poured in.

Elaine Dale penned the following: “OMG, such a sad, sad baby. What a stunning young man he was.” According to Adam McRoy, “It’s terrible for the small guy. Little one, rest in peace.” Messages of kindness were also sent to Jordan’s family.

“So heartbreaking poor baby, sincerest sympathy to his family, rip little man God bless you,” Alison Cavanagh commented.

Lee Kendrick penned the following: “I can’t imagine how heartbreaking it must be to lose a child. Little man, I hope you and your family find a way to get through this. Heartbreaking.” The family has put up a JustGiving page, where you can donate.