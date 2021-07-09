Following the dawn raids on EncroChat, several suspects were named, including brothers.

Police named two brothers as drug trafficking suspects today after raids as part of an investigation into criminals utilizing the cellphone encryption service EncroChat.

Doors were kicked in at residences in Huyton and Rainhill on Thursday morning, with police stating the raids were part of Operation Venetic, a countrywide probe into the usage of encrypted mobile devices, also known as EncroChat.

Police discovered £20,000 in bank notes during one raid at a property in Huyton, and another £70,000 when they raided a commercial unit on Wilson Road in the town.

Merseyside Police stated today that two brothers and a third man have been charged in relation to yesterday’s raids.

According to a spokeswoman, “Following arrests made yesterday morning, officers have charged three males with drug offenses.

“Nathan McGrail, 31, of Rainhill’s Thorndyke Close, has been accused with conspiring to distribute cocaine and marijuana.

“Michael Moogan, 32, of Boundary Road, Huyton, and Peter Moogan, 39, of Slim Road, Huyton, have been charged with conspiracy to provide cocaine, heroin, and cannabis.”

All three males were remanded in custody and were scheduled to appear in court today in Wirral.

According to police, the raids on Thursday were aimed at “those involved in drug criminality and serious violence as part of Operation Venetic.”

European law enforcement agencies collaborate with the National Crime Agency on Operation Venetic, which is backed up by police forces and regional organized crime teams across the UK.

EncroChat has around 60,000 users globally, with roughly 10,000 in the United Kingdom, all of whom are involved in coordinating and planning the supply and sale of drugs and firearms, money laundering, and other illegal activity.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact 101, @MerPolCC, or @CrimestoppersUK.

