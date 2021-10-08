Following the cut, Martin Lewis offers an important Universal Credit suggestion.

Martin Lewis offered some suggestions to those who may find it difficult to make ends meet now that the Universal Credit increase has ended.

The £20-a-week increase in Universal Credit introduced during the pandemic to help those on low incomes is being phased out.

Benefits assessments will no longer contain the uplift as of Wednesday, which means that no monthly payments with the extra money will be issued until October 13 – a week later.

Families will get payments on different dates, so the cut will be staggered.

Martin noted on his ITV broadcast tonight that the Universal Credit decrease was coming during a cost-of-living crisis.

The greatest thing claimants can do now, he said, is create a budget.

“There aren’t too many answers,” Martin conceded.

“Make a budget and go over it line by line, asking yourself, ‘Can I cut the cost?'”

“It’s just to see whether you might be entitled to something,” he said of the websites Entitleto.co.uk and Turn2Us.org.uk, which he advised for quick benefits checks.

Martin said that if you are ‘really struggling,’ you should contact your local council to check if they have any hardship grants.

If you can’t pay your energy costs, Martin recommends speaking with your utility company.

“If you’re susceptible, tell your energy company,” he said. “Talk to them; they might be able to put you on a payment hold.”

He also suggested checking to see whether you qualify for the Warm Home Discount, which is worth £140.