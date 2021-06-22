Following the cold solstice, warmer weather will return this weekend.

After days of cool and wet weather, warmer weather is expected to return to much of the UK this weekend.

Forecasters predict that the temperature in London will reach 22 degrees Celsius on Sunday, which is above typical for this time of year but still below the record-breaking highs seen in early June.

It comes after the summer solstice, the longest day of the year, brought lower temperatures to portions of southern England than the winter solstice, which occurred on December 21 last year.

Kenley in south London saw a high of 12.2C on Monday and 12.5C on December 21, according to the Met Office.

For many, it came after a weekend of downpours, with parts of the South East receiving up to a month’s worth of rain in one day on Friday.

Although the weather has improved on Tuesday, particularly in the South West, rain has caused the fifth day of the World Test Championship between India and New Zealand in Southampton to be postponed.

From Wednesday to the weekend, the weather is expected to remain mostly gloomy and damp, according to forecasters.

“The best of the brightness will be farther north this weekend, and showers will impact the south of the UK,” said Oli Claydon of the Met Office.

“By Sunday, temperatures in the southern parts of the UK might reach the mid-20s.”

On Sunday, highs of 20°C are anticipated in Cardiff and Manchester, with 21°C expected in Manchester on Monday.

The new forecast for July looks more optimistic, with temperatures that will be above average at times.