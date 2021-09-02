Following the cancellation of Covid’s wedding, the Royal Mint is handing free coins to couples.

The Royal Mint is looking for a hundred brides and grooms who will each receive a fortunate silver sixpence, with one additional person having a chance to win a solid gold sixpence.

A wedding in the United Kingdom generally includes “something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue,” but the rhyme also includes “and a silver sixpence in her shoe,” which is often overlooked.

When the custom was commonly observed, the father of the bride would place a sixpence in his daughter’s shoe before she walked down the aisle, symbolizing that he wished his daughter happiness in her marriage.

“2020 and much of 2021 was a difficult period for couples who were looking to make the lifetime commitment of marriage,” said Clare Maclennan, Director of Commemorative Coins at The Royal Mint. The Royal Mint is glad to give a symbol of success to the big days of a hundred lucky winners now that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“As the inventors of the sixpence, we’ve witnessed the evolution of the custom. And, while the custom originated with the bride, we want to encourage couples to incorporate it into their weddings in their own unique way – after all, everyone needs a little luck after 2020!”

“Because of the purity and timelessness of silver, the sixpence inheritance may be passed down through generations, fulfilling the rhyme’s ‘something old’ element.”

To add to the excitement for soon-to-be newlyweds, one lucky couple will have the chance to win a limited-edition gold sixpence worth £475 — a modern twist on a classically beautiful symbol.

Those interested in entering the draw should go to The Royal Mint’s website and fill out the short entry form with their name, original wedding date, rescheduled date, and a brief explanation of why they’d like to win. The Royal Mint’s website has the full terms and conditions.

The Royal Mint has introduced a wedding line that includes customised goods. To see the entire collection, go to https://www.royalmint.com/gifts/by-occasion/wedding-gifts/.