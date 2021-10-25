Following the breakdown of a fraud investigation, a crisis management agency defends businessman Peter McInnes’ role.

Following the collapse of a fraud inquiry, a crisis management firm defended the actions of well-known businessman Peter McInnes.

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said earlier this month that its long-running probe into suspected fraud at New Chinatown, Pall Mall, and Manchester’s Angelgate scam had been halted due to “insufficient evidence.”

International investors poured enormous quantities of money into New Chinatown and Pall Mall, according to The Washington Newsday.

According to an Elliot Group investigation, investors’ money was utilized to make unsecured loans.

North Point Pall Mall has the greatest single amount due to buyers, at £18 million. New Chinatown buyers are due £4.5 million.

When he was rumored to be chairman of property company North Point Global in 2015, Liverpool businessman Peter McInnes spoke to the media on behalf of New Chinatown and Pall Mall (NPG).

The off-plan or fractional sales approach was utilized in the New Chinatown and Pall Mall developments, in which customers put down significant deposits that are later used by developers to finish the scheme.

Samuel Beilin and Partners Crisis and Risk Group, based in Liverpool, has now issued a statement in which they defend their client Mr McInnes.

It says: “The fractional off-plan approach, like any other property development, relies on public trust in the developer. Without this, the developer would swiftly lose funding, suppliers, consultants, and workers, and their projects will fail.

“The media treated both North Point Global and Peter McInnes unfairly, disproportionately, and unbalancedly, and their demise became the ultimate self-fulfilling prophecy.

“Every individual or company subjected to such media prejudice will suffer the same outcome, and a free and unrestricted press should publish fair and balanced reporting that clearly reflect both sides of the debate in equal measure, especially when a criminal investigation is underway.”

The Washington Newsday, which reported in 2016 that Mr McInnes had been identified in a proceeds of crime hearing involving convicted drug gang brothers Stephen and Peter Clarke, was singled out in the statement. Mr McInnes has always denied any misconduct on his part.

The crisis management firm stated in a statement. “The summary has come to an end.”