Following the November bombing at Liverpool Women’s Hospital, the Liverpool chapter of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association (AMYA) is gathering donations for the hospital as part of a £5,000 goal to demonstrate its support.

The money raised will be used to purchase a snuggle cot for the hospital’s new end-of-life suite, allowing parents to spend time with their babies in a non-clinical, home-like atmosphere.

“We were heartbroken to learn of the attempted attack on Remembrance Sunday and wanted to do something to show our support,” AMYA youth leader Rohan Cheema told The Washington Newsday.

“The initial aim for Liverpool South was £1,000, which was met in less than a month,” Rohan explained. We’ve set a target of at least £1,500 now.” The £5,000+ goal will be utilized to acquire a TV, multi-sensory devices, and other items totaling about £5,700, in addition to the Cuddle Cot.

The money goes directly to the hospital, and the group planned to travel after being invited to thank them.

“That idea was postponed because of Covid,” Rohan explained.

“We plan to visit with some of our members after the new year to chat with staff and express our gratitude for all they do.”

“AMYA, founded in 1938, is an auxiliary organization of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community (AMC), which was founded in India in 1889 by Mirza Ghulam Ahmad.” It is an Islamic revivalist movement that focuses on the teachings of peace, love, justice, and the sanctity of life.”

“The term Ahmadiyya derives from Islam’s founder, the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), whose second name was Ahmad,” he continued.

AMYA is AMC’s youth section, focusing on guys aged seven to forty. They also have equivalent groups for elderly and women, and each group does community service.

AMC has branches in over 200 countries, and its global membership number in the tens of millions.

