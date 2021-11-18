Following the bombing in Liverpool, Muslim organizations paid tribute to first responders and called for calm.

Following a bomb attack at Liverpool Women’s Hospital, Muslim community groups in Liverpool have banded together to ask for unity and calm.

The Al Rahma Mosque (on behalf of Liverpool’s Islamic Centres), the PAL Centre, and the Liverpool Arabic Centre in Toxteth have all made statements thanking emergency personnel and urging unity and calm.

Thoughts are also sent to the victim’s family and the injured driver involved in the collision.

The complete text of their statements can be found below.

‘The automobile explosion at Liverpool Women’s Hospital has horrified us all,’ said the Liverpool Muslim Society – Al Rahma Grand Mosque of Liverpool in a statement. This is a cowardly and heinous attack that we condemn with the utmost severity. This hospital occupies a unique position in the heart of our city, where a large number of infants are born and where people from all walks of life work.

“We honor our first responders and all those who labored through the night to keep the city secure.” We urge full cooperation with the police while investigations are continuing and little information about the occurrence is available.

We pray for peace and vigilance in all of our communities at this time. Our mosques and Islamic centers are ready to assist our city in any way possible.’ “We, the PAL Centre, condemn, in the greatest possible terms, the terrible terrorist attacks on Liverpool Women’s Hospital 14th November 2021 at 11:00am,” said a statement from the PAL Centre.

“Such people are a disgrace to humanity as a whole.” The PAL Centre sends its heartfelt condolences to the terrorist assault victim and his family.

“We reaffirm our support with our wonderful city of Liverpool, as well as our resolve in the battle against terrorism in all its manifestations and wherever it may be found.”

“In the face of these heinous atrocities, we must remain united.”

“With race hate crime, such atrocities can recur and have an impact on the innocent Muslim community.” [Muslim communities] are as startled as the rest of Liverpool’s residents and communities.

“We salute our Merseyside Police, our Great NHS Staff, and our Merseyside Police, who perform incredible work.” said the Liverpool Arabic Centre.

