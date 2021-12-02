Following the Attorney General’s report, Andrew Cuomo now faces a federal investigation into allegations of sexual harassment.

Following a state investigation earlier this year that found he engaged in “unwelcome and nonconsensual touching” with current and former state employees and other women outside his administration, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is now facing a federal investigation into sexual harassment claims.

The “DOJ has also begun an inquiry linked to sexual harassment charges made against the then Governor,” according to a legal services contract acquired by the New York Post.

Cuomo’s administration had already been probed by the Justice Department for its management of New York nursing facilities during the coronavirus outbreak.

“Our understanding is that the [DOJ’s] Civil Division launched an inquiry in August based on the AG’s politically driven sham report, and we have heard nothing since,” Cuomo spokesman Rich Azzopardi said in a statement to the Post.

The Department of Justice was contacted for comment by Washington Newsday, but no response was received before publishing.

Cuomo has slammed New York Attorney General Letitia James’ report accusing former Governor Andrew Cuomo of sexually assaulting 11 women.

“We also find that the Executive Chamber’s culture—one of fear and intimidation, while normalizing the Governor’s frequent flirtations and gender-based comments—contributed to the environment that permitted the sexual harassment to occur and perpetuate,” state investigators concluded in the study.

Cuomo resigned in August, shortly after the report was released and following demands from prominent Democrats, including President Joe Biden, urging him to leave a job he had held since 2011.

Cuomo has since flipped on Attorney General James, despite previously claiming he trusted him to oversee the investigation into the allegations against him. “Designed to be a political firecracker on a combustible topic,” he said of the report. He’s also maintained his denial of any misconduct.

James said in October that she will run for governor in 2022, when Cuomo was anticipated to seek reelection.

Federal investigators conducted a preliminary inquiry and interrogated numerous people in regard to the Cuomo administration’s reaction to the pandemic in the spring, notably the administration’s concealment of the true number of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes.

After one of the governor’s top aides secretly admitted to state lawmakers, the DOJ launched an investigation into his office. This is a condensed version of the information.