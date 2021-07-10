Following the assassination of its president, Haiti begs assistance from US and UN forces.

Following the death of Haiti’s president, the government has requested assistance from foreign forces to protect crucial infrastructure, according to the BBC.

President Jovenel Moise was assassinated on Wednesday by a squad of 28 foreign mercenaries, including former Colombian troops, according to police.

Following a gun fight in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince, seventeen individuals were apprehended, three were killed by police, and eight remain at large.

The Haitian government has asked the United States and the United Nations to send soldiers.

The United States stated it has no plans to provide military support “at this time,” but it has promised to deploy FBI and Department of Homeland Security officials to assist with the inquiry.

Any move to send international forces would need to be approved by the UN Security Council.

Haiti is still under a state of emergency.