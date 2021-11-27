Following the assassination of Ava White, all routes in Liverpool’s city center have reopened.

All routes that were previously closed have reopened, according to Merseyside Police.

While forensic experts completed their studies, police imposed a wide cordon that remained in place for much of Friday and Saturday.

As tributes to Ava White continue, friends have sent heartfelt messages.

Merseyside Police stated in a statement: “All routes in Liverpool City Centre that had been closed since Ava White’s horrific death on Thursday have now reopened. Thank you for your patience and support as these critical investigations were carried out.” The death of Ava White, a 12-year-old girl, shocked and devastated Liverpool.

On Thursday, the schoolgirl was out with friends in Liverpool city centre when she was assaulted on Church Street immediately after the Christmas lights were switched on at around 8.39pm.

Police suspect the young child suffered “catastrophic injuries” as a result of a “verbal altercation.”

Officers discovered Ava unconscious on the ground, and a witness to the attack was administering first aid.

Ava was transferred to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, where she died despite medical staff’s best attempts.

“Unique” and “hugely” popular, the Year 8 student at Notre Dame Catholic College was described.

One 13-year-old, two 14-year-olds, and one 15-year-old, all from the Dingle region, were detained on suspicion of murder.

The youths were reported to have fled the scene by running up School Lane, across Hanover Street, and onto Fleet Street, where they were eventually apprehended at various locations.

The use of a knife was later confirmed by police, although the weapon had yet to be recovered.

Williamson Square, Tarleton Street, Church Street, Church Alley, School Lane, Hanover Street, and Fleet Street were all cordoned off by police in the city center.

While expert cops conducted comprehensive searches, large sections remained restricted.