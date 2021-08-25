Following the arrest, the uniform of a detention officer is cut off in video.

After being caught following an undercover operation investigating into reports of contraband being supplied to inmates, a correctional officer in Georgia was seen having his uniform torn off in a now-deleted clip.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia said on Sunday that it had arrested Dayton Beasley and accused him of distributing contraband to inmates at the Wayne County Jail.

Beasley was stripped of his detention officer power and arrested on various charges, including trading with inmates without the authorization of a warden or superintendent and crossing the guard line with a controlled narcotic, according to the agency.

According to local ABC affiliate WJCL, police believe other cops were involved in the alleged conspiracy and that more arrests and charges would be made as the investigation proceeds.

The investigation into Beasley began two weeks ago after the sheriff’s office received “credible complaints” regarding the “corruption of one detention officer,” with the department and the Jesup Wayne Tactical Narcotics Team working together.

Following Beasley’s arrest, the sheriff’s office released a video on Facebook showing the former jail officer getting his work shirt ripped off while handcuffed by other officers.

The police then took down the video and apologized for posting it to those who “opposed the post,” but defended its actions as a “display of transparency” with locals.

“We believed that everyone wanted to know what was going on, and we believe that this film provided that information. There was no damage to the young man’s belongings, and as for being embarrassed, I am sure he was uncomfortable from the start,” the department noted.

“I’ve read where folks have described what was there, and even a picture of drug-related stuff has shown. All I can say is that the truth about what was involved in the charges will be revealed.”

It’s not uncommon for detention employees to assist inmates in sneaking stuff into jails, and a South Carolina correctional officer was accused in July with allegedly carrying medicines into prison by hiding them within Rice Krispies snacks.

Marcy T. Shaffer was arrested and charged with official misconduct and drugs possession with intent to distribute. This is a condensed version of the information.