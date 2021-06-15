Following the arrest of a lady in connection with a gunshot investigation, here is an update.

Police have freed a 39-year-old woman who was apprehended after shots were fired in the street.

After the gunshot, police were dispatched to Reeds Road in Huyton on Sunday evening. The intended target, according to police, was a male.

A automobile and a house were both damaged. Although there were children there at the time of the occurrence, no one was injured.

A lady who was arrested on suspicion of possessing a Section 1 firearm in connection with the event has since been freed under investigation, according to police.

During the early hours of Sunday morning, a property on Woolfall Crescent was attacked in a second incident.

Six shootings have occurred in the Huyton neighborhood in the previous month, including occurrences on Princess Drive, Knowsley Heights, Shelly Close, and Huyton House Road.

Chief Inspector Phil Mullally of Knowsley’s Local Policing Team said yesterday that a youngster may have been injured or killed.

“We believe bullets were fired at a guy in the street, causing damage to a house and vehicles on Reeds Road,” he said.

“We know there were children in the house at the time, and this could have turned out a lot worse.” It’s possible that someone was killed.

“Anyone who fires a gun in a residential neighborhood is evidently unconcerned about the consequences.”

“We’d like to speak with two individuals in their early twenties who were in the vicinity before to the shooting.” They rode a bike and were clad in black.

“We’re also interested in speaking with the driver of a little black automobile that was seen in the neighborhood at the time.”

By DM @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre,’ contact police with reference 21000413916.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/

