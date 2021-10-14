Following the announcement of a new vegan festive bake, Greggs fans have declared it to be the ‘greatest Christmas ever.’

This Christmas, Greggs is offering not one, but two holiday bakes, including a vegan-friendly option for the first time.

Following overwhelming public demand for a vegan version of the Christmas dessert, the classic festive bake will be joined by a brand-new vegan bake.

Greggs announced the good news this morning on Instagram in a short video that showcased both Christmas bakes.

People were eager to express their gratitude by leaving comments on the post.

“BEST CHRISTMAS EVER,” Phil said, tagging a pal.

“Please be a vegan turkey and stuffing!” said Ruthie on Instagram.

“I’ll get you a vegan one, hun,” Danny offered, referring to a pal.

With a smiley face emoji, Kiera added, “Eeeeee so exciting!”

Both Christmas bakes will be available from Thursday, November 4 at more than 2,000 Greggs stores across the UK.

Will you give the new vegan holiday treat a try? Please let us know in the comments section below.