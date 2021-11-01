Following Susan Berman’s murder conviction, Robert Durst was indicted for the 1982 death of his wife.

Following his recent conviction for the murder of Susan Berman, millionaire real estate heir Robert Durst has been accused for the 1982 death of his wife Kathie Durst.

According to the Associated Press, Durst was indicted for the death of Kathie Durst on October 18 in New York, and his indictment was announced on Monday.

Kathie Durst, who was 29 years old at the time, went missing in January 1982. Despite the fact that authorities were never able to locate her remains, her family proclaimed her legally dead in 2017. According to the Associated Press, Durst divorced his wife in 1990, citing legal abandonment as the rationale for his decision.

According to one of his lawyers, Robert Durst was recently hospitalized with COVID-19 and placed on a ventilator.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.