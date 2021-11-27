Following Southampton’s lineup news, Liverpool fans send Thiago Alcantara a message that reads, “Mind is at ease.”

Liverpool supporters have reacted to the lineup news for today’s match against Southampton.

The Reds return to Anfield to face the Saints in the Premier League, with the goal of securing all three points.

Jurgen Klopp made six changes from the lineup that defeated Porto 2-0 in the Champions League last week.

And the Kopites were ecstatic to see the midfield pairing start together for the third time:

Many Liverpool fans have expressed their displeasure with Klopp’s team, with many expressing their views on social media.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, and Diogo Jota are among the newcomers to the team.

Neco Williams, Joel Matip, Kostas Tsimikas, Tyler Morton, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Takumi Minamino are among the players who have withdrawn.

Liverpool’s most recent Premier League match was a 4-0 win over Arsenal on Saturday, with Klopp making three changes from the team that defeated Arsenal.