Following “serious situations” during Liverpool’s win, Jurgen Klopp has called for changes in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp believes the new Premier League rule aimed at allowing games to flow more freely needs to be discussed further, and he has advocated for additional player protection.

Liverpool beat Burnley 2-0 at Anfield on Saturday lunchtime to make it back-to-back Premier League victories, although Klopp appeared dissatisfied with the game’s officiating at times.

Following a season with a record 125 penalty kicks, the threshold for awarding penalties has been raised, and officials have been encouraged to allow phases of play to develop more rather than giving infractions, according to new advice.

More discussions about the new manner of refereeing games are needed, according to Klopp, who believes that players across the board may get harmed unnecessarily as a result.

“[Playing Burnley] is really special, incredibly specific, and [they are]really aggressive,” Klopp remarked following the 2-0 win against Sean Dyche’s side.

“To put it another way, the new idea of ‘letting the game flow’ makes it difficult.

“The situation is what it is. It was a tough, stressful game, as it typically is when Burnley is involved.

“We won it; it wasn’t always this way, but let’s keep moving forward.”

“The intensity of the game was fantastic, especially for the center-halves; the refs don’t give you anything, the strikers are always in your body, you jump, you get down; it was a true test today.

“To be honest, I enjoy football and these different types of difficulties, but we went from little more player protection to ‘letting the game flow more.’ There is some ambiguity, and we will undoubtedly have to adapt throughout the season.

“Because simply letting the game run now doesn’t seem to make a lot of sense. We need to talk about different things, but today was a proper test for centre-halves and for Virgil [Van Dijk]. He passed, and everything was fine.”

When asked what he would change instead, Klopp stated that he feels officials should provide more protection to players to reduce the danger of injury.

“I am not the Pope of football to tell people what to do or whatever,” Klopp stressed.

