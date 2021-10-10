Following Senator’s Demands for Answers in the Whistleblower Scandal, Facebook wants Congress to regulate privacy.

Following whistleblower Frances Haugen’s testimony before Congress about how Instagram can jeopardize children’s privacy and mental health, Facebook is still doing damage control.

Nick Clegg, Facebook’s vice president of global relations and communications, stated the corporation would do more amid mounting privacy concerns on ABC News’ “This Week.”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., later called on the internet giant to be more open about its algorithms and how they effect users’ privacy and what they see when using the platform.

“I appreciate [Clegg’s] willingness to talk about things,” she said on CNN’s “State of the Union,” “but the time for action is now.”

The first step, according to Klobuchar, is to pass privacy legislation. “If you want to reveal all of your personal information, you must opt-in and make a conscious decision to do so,” she explained.

After Haugen claimed that the platform’s algorithms promote extreme content, Clegg defended them.

He claimed that the code was beneficial in a variety of ways, but that it couldn’t totally prevent misrepresentation.

“The first thing that would happen if you removed the algorithm across the board is that people would see more, not less, hate speech — more, not less misinformation; more, not less dangerous content,” Clegg said.

“Those algorithmic tools are specifically designed to discover ad deprecate and downgrade bad content like a huge spam filter.”

Clegg seemed to agree with Klobuchar’s prior statements about Facebook being transparent about its algorithms when he spoke on CNN.

“We need more transparency so that people can match what our systems say they’re supposed to do with what actually happens,” he said. “The systems we have in place… should be held to account if necessary by regulation so that people can match what our systems say they’re supposed to do with what actually happens.”

While Clegg argues that Facebook will continue to work on privacy solutions, he feels it is up to Congress to “establish a digital regulator” and set regulations for content moderation and data privacy.