Following reports that a stabbing suspect had been referred, the UK Terrorism Prevention Program has been scrutinized.

Concerns over a British government program aimed at avoiding radicalization in at-risk youngsters have been raised in the aftermath of the stabbing of British MP David Amess, according to the Associated Press. Critics say modifications are needed to assure the program’s efficacy.

After Amess was stabbed to death on Friday, doubts about the suspect arose, with British media reporting that the guy had been arrested and referred to the Prevent program in the past, but was not on the security services’ counter-terrorism database.

The suspect is being held on suspicion of murder under the Terrorism Act, with police stating he may have had “motive linked to Islamist extremism.”

Under Prevent, Britons are encouraged to report anyone they believe is on the verge of getting radicalized so that they might receive assistance. Early intervention is hoped to help stop terrorist assaults. Teachers, prison officers, and local government agencies are obligated by law to make these referrals, but anyone can.

However, since it was expanded in the aftermath of the devastating bombings of London’s transport network in 2005, the scheme, which was devised in the years following the September 11, 2001, attacks in the United States, has been severely condemned. Its critics claim it isn’t as successful as it could be and unfairly targets Muslim communities.

After 36 people were killed in four terror acts in 2018, including the bombing of an Ariana Grande performance in Manchester, an independent assessment of Prevent was started, but no conclusions have been released.

Other programs have also been chastised. France, for example, has tried deradicalization initiatives several times, only to have their effectiveness questioned each time. A perfect recipe has eluded researchers.

Because their failures are visible, but their victories are practically impossible to count, such programs’ success is difficult to assess. However, experts suggest Prevent should do more, such as engaging more directly with communities to develop trust and encourage individuals to seek out its services.

"I believe Prevent works in many circumstances, and I feel it is an unreasonable expectation to expect it to operate 100 percent of the time—no government program ever does." As a result, one failure does not always imply that the entire system is failing.