Following reports of crime, police have increased night patrols on Rice Lane.

Businesses and people in the Rice Lane area of Liverpool are being urged by Merseyside Police to come forward and assist them in combating nuisance crime.

On Walton’s popular main thoroughfare, police have received complaints from the public regarding anti-social behavior and nuisance offenses throughout the day and at night.

Officers have been out on patrol tonight, however they are appealing the public to call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 to assist them in addressing these severe issues.

“Tonight we’ve been focusing on Rice Lane following complaints from homeowners and businesses reporting criminality and anti-social behavior,” Merseyside Police North tweeted.

“We will respond if you report difficulties to us, but we need the public’s confidence to come forward.”