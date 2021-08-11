Following reports of a person in the River Mersey, a man was arrested.

After police and Merseyside Fire & Rescue reacted to a report that someone was in the River Mersey at Seacombe Ferry, a Wirral man was arrested today.

The incident was reported to Merseyside Police around 12:25 p.m. on Wednesday, August 11. A helicopter was seen hovering over the lake shortly after, while police and a fire engine waited on the shore.

The claim turned out to be a fraud when no one was found in distress.

“Emergency services attended, and the coastguard conducted a search of the river near the Seacombe ferry terminal, but nobody was found,” a representative for the agency told The Washington Newsday.

“Following inquiries, an 18-year-old Wirral man was detained and is currently in custody on suspicion of malicious communications.”

In recent weeks, as people have been out enjoying the nicer weather, a high volume of calls has put emergency services under additional strain.

In recent weeks, Merseyside Fire & Rescue, the RNLI, the North West Ambulance Service, and Merseyside Police have all been involved in a number of high-profile rescue operations.

On July 20, a single event on Crosby Beach resulted in the injuries of several people and the death of one.

Hoax calls make emergency services even more stretched by sending them on wild goose chases at the cost of those in actual need.

In an October statement, Merseyside Fire & Rescue district manager Gary Oakfield described the impact of hoax calls.

“When our firemen are summoned to an incident that doesn’t exist, it means they can’t attend to other, possibly life-threatening incidents — we can’t be in two locations at the same time,” he explained.

“While it may appear to be innocent fun, hoax calls represent a significant drain on fire and rescue resources.

“Not only do they mean our firemen are diverted elsewhere, but it also adds to the workload of our control room employees, who are responsible for not only processing the hoax calls, but also dispatching people and equipment to such ‘incidents.’

“To put it another way, hoax callers endanger people’s lives.

“Remember, before you pick up the phone for a ‘laugh,’ it may be your friends or family who need our help.

