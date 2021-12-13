Following reports of 330,000 children being sexually abused in France, Pope Francis will meet with the French Sex Abuse Commission.

Pope Francis has agreed to meet with a French commission that recently produced a damning report on sexual abuse in the Catholic Church in France.

While not directly addressing to the press about the meeting, Archbishop Éric de Moulins-Beaufort told reporters that the Pope had agreed to it “in principle.” The French Bishops Conference is now led by Moulins-Beaufort.

Between 1950 and 2020, almost 330,000 children were victims of sexual abuse, according to a French investigation. Clergy, scout leaders, and other lay employees linked with the French Catholic Church were believed to be the culprits. Bishops have already expressed their displeasure with the study and have began making steps to reform the church’s culture as a matter of “institutional responsibility.” The complete 500-page report has yet to be translated into any other language. As a result, according to Moulins-Beaufort, Pope Francis has not yet read it in its entirety. That didn’t stop him from endorsing the report and the promises of institutional transformation it contains.

“He thanked us and encouraged us,” Moulins-Beaufort added.

The meeting has yet to be scheduled.

Moulins-Beaufort claimed he and his colleague bishops also asked Francis whether he had anything to say regarding the archbishop of Paris, Monsignor Michel Aupetit, resigning unexpectedly.

Francis removed Aupetit from his powerful position on December 2 after the 70-year-old Aupetit offered to resign in the wake of media accusations that he had a sexual encounter with a woman in 2012. Aupetit acknowledged that he was in a “ambiguous” connection, but disputed that it was sexual. The archdiocese was also alleged to have governance issues, according to French media.

On December 6, Francis announced that he had accepted the resignation because “gossip” concerning Aupetit had rendered him unable to lead the archdiocese. “Not on the altar of truth, but on the altar of hypocrisy,” he stated, he accepted the resignation. The remark aroused concerns since it appeared Francis was willing to act based on mere rumor. It was also implied that Francis held some members of the French clergy responsible for revealing Aupetit’s misdeeds while concealing their own.

Francis "simply told of his sadness from the situation and from the decision he made," Moulins-Beaufort added, praising Aupetit's pastoral efforts.