Following public outrage, the Sheriff’s Office has removed a photo of Santa filling out a gun permit application.

After receiving numerous complaints, a sheriff’s office removed a photo of Santa Claus filling out a firearms permit application from their Facebook page.

Last Friday, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado released a photo of a man dressed as Santa sitting at a desk filling out the form.

It came with the following caption: “Guess who showed up today to get his Concealed Handgun Permit? Did you know that the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has issued 49,750 Concealed Handgun Permits so far, with 2,560 more on the way?” However, the message was met with skepticism online, with many social media users accusing the sheriff’s office of being insensitive because it was published just days after a school shooting in Oakland County, Michigan that killed four students.

Guess who showed up today to get his Concealed Handgun Permit? Did you know that the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has issued 49,750 Concealed Handgun Permits so far, with 2,560 more on the way? Please visit our website for further information: https://t.co/AbGrPigOUZ pic.twitter.com/ELmffXcfjA EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) (@EPCSheriff) (@EPCSheriff) (@EPCSheriff) ( 3 December 2021 “I’m waiting for the candlelight vigil to begin in downtown Oxford, Michigan, to honor four students who were killed by a firearm smuggled into the school. But by all means, tell the kids that Santa has a hidden weapon “@jage750 wrote:

“I’m simply dumbfounded, this isn’t a joke, this is a legitimate tweet from the El Paso Sheriff’s office, days after a school massacre where the shooter got his gun for Christmas and in a state that has seen some of the country’s deadliest mass shootings,” tweeted Twitter user @ CharHappyinMD.

“Another school shooting occurred in the United States this week, and this is the officers’ witty and amusing Merry Christmas answer. Yucky, “@Eric M V wrote:

“Couldn’t we at least wait till the parents had buried their children before fantasizing about Santa bringing more than presents in his sleigh?” @JohnFischesser penned a tweet.

According to the office’s edit history, the photo and part of the caption were removed from the Facebook post on Sunday. However, as of Monday morning, the photo was still up on Twitter.

