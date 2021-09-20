Following Protests Against His Government, El Salvador’s President Declares Himself a Dictator on Twitter.

After hundreds came to protest his government, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele referred to himself as a “dictator” on social media.

The 40-year-old leader’s Twitter bio was recently altered to “dictator of El Salvador,” after it previously stated “Layla’s dad,” his daughter’s name.

It’s unknown whether President Bukele’s account was hacked or if he made the change himself.

The modification of President Bukele’s Twitter bio has sparked debate online, with some users questioning whether he is trolling or whether it justifies assertions that he is a dictator.

The Salvadoran president has tweeted pictures of himself with laser eyes—a popular trend among cryptocurrency users—and has a history of trolling critics, including a September 19 tweet in which he shared photographs of people being jailed with the caption “Bukele tyrant.” It’s in Australia, oh no.”

However, detractors say Bukele has consolidated too much authority in El Salvador by compromising the independence of the country’s courts, and they are fearful that he will seek reelection for a second term, which is illegal.

According to Reuters, El Salvador’s top court ruled in September that current presidents can serve two terms, clearing the way for President Bukele to run for reelection in 2024.

The verdict was made by justices chosen by parliamentarians from President Bukele’s ruling party after the previous ones were ousted, according to the news agency.

Salvadorans protested President Bukele’s decision last week in the capital, San Salvador, with some also criticizing his plan to make cryptocurrency Bitcoin legal tender in the country.

Some protestors wore “no to Bitcoin” T-shirts, while others trashed ATMs that facilitate Bitcoin transactions, according to The Associated Press.

“They allege the ‘vandalism’ was the work of ‘infiltrators,’ yet there has been vandalism in all their demonstrations,” President Bukele stated of the demonstrators on Twitter.

“And why were there no cries of’stop!’ or ‘don’t do that?’”

The implementation of the Bitcoin program in El Salvador, the world’s first country to make the cryptocurrency legal tender, had run into severe challenges, with citizens having difficulty utilizing the machines.

Despite the controversy surrounding Bitcoin use and criticism of what many see as authoritarian actions, Bukele has consistently received strong poll ratings since his election. This is a condensed version of the information.