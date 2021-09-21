Following President Biden’s address to the United Nations General Assembly, an armed F-16 intercepts a small plane over New York City.

On the day Joe Biden addressed the United Nations General Assembly, an armed F-16 fighter plane performed low circles over New York City’s George Washington Bridge in an attempt to deflect a tiny plane away from the city.

Editor-at-Large on this website Around 2:00 p.m. today in northern Manhattan, Naveed Jamali witnessed the incident in plain daylight.

“It was extremely spectacular, because it happened over the George Washington Bridge over the Hudson River in plain view of New Yorkers just a few weeks after the 20th anniversary of 9/11,” Jamali told This website.

The little plane was actually intercepted over the bridge, according to the North American Aerospace Defense Command.

Nelly Sanchez, a resident of Washington Heights who heard the jet, told Jamali that she “was confident that the military was on it,” and that her “first thought is that they are taking care of business.”

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.