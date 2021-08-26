Following outrage from conspiracy theorists, Spike Lee edited the HBO series finale on 9/11.

Following backlash for include conspiracy theorists in his 9/11 documentary series, filmmaker Spike Lee announced he is cutting the last episode.

The HBO series NYC Epicenters 9/11-202112, directed by the Oscar winner, examines the 2001 terrorist attacks and the aftermath of the pandemic that decimated New York City.

The conspiracy group Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth, which believes the catastrophe was caused by a controlled demolition, is said to be featured in the final episode, which is set to premiere on September 11.

The theory has been discredited for a long time.

Lee, 64, responded to the criticism by stating that he is editing the program.

“I’m Back In The Editing Room, Looking At The Eighth And Final Chapter Of NYC EPICENTERS 9/1120211.2,” he said. I respectfully request that you reserve your decision until you have seen the FINAL CUT.”

Al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four commercial airplanes on September 11, 2001, killing nearly 3,000 people.

The World Trade Center towers were hit by two passenger jets, forcing them to fall.

All conspiracy theorists and professionals are supposed to refute each other’s assertions in the last episode of Lee’s series, leading to accusations that the director was giving both sides an equal voice.

Lee, a renowned proud New Yorker, told the New York Times that the attacks have left him with unanswered questions.

“And I hope that as a result of this documentary, Congress holds a hearing, a congressional hearing on 9/11,” he continued.