Following objections, the name of a popular Wetherspoon bar was changed.

A renowned Wetherspoon pub in Merseyside almost had a completely different name.

After the former Conservative Club was turned into a public house, the Lifeboat in Formby opened its doors in July 2016.

The site’s bowling green has been replaced with a beer garden, and the Conservative Club has been relocated to the first floor of the building.

The pub chain, known informally as Spoons, is recognized for its economical cuisine and ales, as well as serving as a gathering place in practically every large city.

The names of the pubs are frequently inspired by the various and rich history of the communities in which they are located.

J.D. Wetherspoon stated in December 2015 that its new Formby venture would be called “The Crown Green,” however after an objection from a resident of the community, the name was changed.

In January 2016, Dominic Dickinson wrote to John Hutson, the CEO of Wetherspoon.

In part of his letter, he stated: “Wetherspoons has long been a favorite of mine, and I frequent ‘The Henry Segrave’ in Southport. I live in Formby, and I’m sure many of my neighbors are looking forward to the opening of a Wetherspoons there.

“I imagined it would be named after someone or something with a strong local connection, like “Jimmy Lowe, the Asparagus King,” “Percy French,” or “England’s First Lifeboat.”

“Given the strong local and national opposition to the destruction of the bowling green as part of the development, naming it “The Crown Green” seems particularly insensitive and improper.

“It’s not too late to make a difference.”

Wetherspoon agreed promptly to find a new name for the pub on Three Tuns Lane, with a spokeswoman telling the Southport Visiter at the time: “We put a lot of thought into the names of our pubs and spent a lot of time looking for appropriate names.

“We have taken Mr Dickson’s comments into account and will evaluate his suggestions.”

Wetherspoon has reportedly considering renaming the bar The Earl of Derby, The Electric Light, The Squire Formby, The Lighthouse, or The High Dune, according to the company.

The Three Tuns and Sumner’s Corner were among the names suggested by locals.

The Lifeboat, on the other hand, came out on top in the end.

