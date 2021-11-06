Following Newcastle’s decision, Michael Edwards might add to his £40 million deals at Liverpool.

The Premier League is increasingly likely to hire a new manager in the coming days, which could benefit Liverpool.

Newcastle United are apparently close to appointing Eddie Howe as Steve Bruce’s replacement at St James’ Park.

The Toon Army is now owned by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF), with the remaining 20% split evenly between Amanda Staveley’s PCP Capital Partners and the Reuben Brothers investment fund.

Newcastle’s takeover, according to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, is “like the Super League for one club,” and he expects the Magpies to be a dominant force in world football for decades to come.

Newcastle would undoubtedly back their soon-to-be new manager in the transfer market in future windows with Howe at the helm.

Michael Edwards and Liverpool have a long history together, stretching back to their days at Portsmouth.

When Howe was wounded and began working closely with Edwards, who was then a performance analyst, the two built a bond, according to reports.

And that’s before we get to the £40 million worth of transfers.

In two periods as manager of Bournemouth, Howe oversaw 457 games, guiding the club from League One to the Premier League in just three seasons.

Liverpool didn’t truly start doing business with Bournemouth until they were promoted to the Premier League in 2015.

Edwards was appointed as Liverpool’s sporting director in November 2016, just months after signing two major contracts with Bournemouth.

In the summer of 2016, Klopp’s first large transfer window as Liverpool manager, he brought in a slew of new players.

That summer, Sadio Mane, Gini Wijnaldum, Ragnar Klavan, Loris Karius, and Joel Matip (for free) were all signed.

The sales of two players to Bournemouth helped fund those deals. For a combined fee of £25 million, Jordon Ibe and Brad Smith were sold to the Cherries.

Liverpool traded forward Dominic Solanke to Bournemouth for £19 million in January 2019, with the possibility of future add-ons.

Nathaniel Clyne had moved to the south coast on loan a few months before, adding to the transfer business between the two teams.

