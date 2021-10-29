Following Netflix’s protests, the BBC is being pressured to apologize for a “toxic” transgender article.

After more than 16,000 individuals signed an open letter urging the BBC to apologize for a controversial online news piece regarding transgender women and lesbians, the BBC is under increasing pressure to do so.

Several lesbians who felt “pressured into sex by some trans women” were questioned for the piece, which was published on October 26.

Caroline Lowbridge, the article’s author, acknowledged that the topic would be “very controversial,” but she said she “wanted to see how prevalent the issue was.” Lowbridge also acknowledged that because there has only been one survey into the subject, determining the full scope of the problem is challenging.

The open letter was published later that day by the campaign group TransActivism, which said that the story “dangerously presents this as a prevalent issue.”

The post is based on a single study of 80 people derived from Get The L Out, a group that the letter claims espouses “anti-trans ideas.”

According to the letter, the piece implies that transgender women aren’t women and quotes people who call transgender women males “uncritically.”

“The implications suggested by this article suggest that transgender women in general pose a risk to cisgender lesbians in sufficient numbers to be newsworthy, and something the general public should consider as a common occurrence rather than a matter of incredibly rare, isolated experiences,” the letter says.

“It is critical that the BBC, which is a government-backed public service that claims to be committed to achieving impartiality with its content output, rectifies this act with a sincere apology, an amendment of the article to clarify the falsehoods and damage contained within, and a commitment to realigning with their original mission statement.”

Assessing a Difficult Problem

“The piece looks at a complex subject from multiple angles and recognises it is difficult to gauge the scale of the issue,” a BBC representative stated in response.

“It contains testimony from a variety of sources and gives relevant background.” It went through our stringent editing procedures.

“It’s critical that journalism investigates issues, especially when strong opinions exist. The BBC exists to promote debate and to ensure that a diverse range of viewpoints are heard.” The piece received a lot of backlash on social media.

“One of them was published by the BBC. This is a condensed version of the information.